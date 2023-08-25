Turkey raises inflation to 25% to tackle inflation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
In an effort to address the soaring inflation, Turkey's Central Bank has taken the markets by surprise by raising its key interest rate by a substantial 750 basis points bringing it to 25%. This measure marks the highest level that the policy rate has seen since 2019.

