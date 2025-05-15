LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 15, 2025, 16:25 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 16:25 IST
Trump's optimism & maximum pressure for Iran nuclear deal
May 15, 2025, 16:25 IST

Trump's optimism & maximum pressure for Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump has said a nuclear deal with Iran is nearly finalised. He said, "We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace."

