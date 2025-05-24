/Trump vs Mamdani: NYC Luxury Second-Home Tax Sparks Fresh Political Clash

A fresh political and legal clash is unfolding in New York City as U.S. President Donald Trump takes aim at Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed tax on high-value second homes. Trump has criticised the measure, arguing that the tax could drive wealthy homeowners and investment away from New York City. He has also questioned whether the federal government has any legal authority to challenge the policy. Mamdani’s administration, however, says the measure is aimed at making the city more affordable and ensuring that owners of expensive properties that are not their primary residences contribute more towards the city’s finances. The proposed tax has already encountered a legal setback. A Staten Island court reportedly blocked its rollout, while the Mamdani administration has moved to appeal the decision and says it will defend the policy in court.