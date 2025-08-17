LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump: U.S. has Created a Dangerous Global Alliance by Mistake

Trump: U.S. has Created a Dangerous Global Alliance by Mistake

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 15:14 IST
Trump: U.S. has Created a Dangerous Global Alliance by Mistake
U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed Barack Obama and Joe Biden for the growing alliance between Russia and China, criticizing their foreign policies as weak and ineffective.

Trending Topics

trending videos