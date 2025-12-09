/Trump to Issue Executive Order Creating National AI Rule

Published: Dec 09, 2025, 17:49 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 17:49 IST
President Donald Trump says he will issue an executive order creating a single national rule for artificial intelligence, aiming to override differing state laws. Tech giants like OpenAI, Google, and Meta have pushed for national standards, arguing that a state-by-state patchwork hinders innovation. This video explains the order, industry impact, expected bipartisan resistance, and what it means for the future of U.S. AI regulation.