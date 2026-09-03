/Trump to Hegseth: You knocked the hell out of Iran

US President Donald Trump has praised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth while expressing confidence in Washington's handling of Iran. Trump said the United States is "doing very well" and suggested that any conflict involving Iran may not last long. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have announced plans for a new strategy both on the battlefield and in diplomacy, signalling a possible shift in Tehran's response to mounting pressure. As tensions between the two countries remain high, the latest statements offer insight into how both sides are positioning themselves for the next phase of a rapidly evolving confrontation.