Trump tightens hold on White House race; trouble continues to mount for Haley

In the race for the white house, all eyes are now on the Michigan republican presidential primary after Nikki Haley racked up another steep loss in the South Carolina primary to Donald Trump. With the former US President establishing his lead, trouble mounts for Haley as the Americans for prosperity, the political arm of the powerful Koch network ended their financial support for her campaign, who will continue to endorse Haley for president but in the form of words and not with cash.