US President Donald Trump has launched what he calls a "liberation day" event. He announced an executive order that will introduce new "retaliatory tariffs" aimed at countries imposing trade barriers on the United States. Trump also confirmed his plan to sign an executive order implementing “reciprocal tariffs” on various countries. “Reciprocal, that means they do it to us and we do it to them. Very simple. Can't get any simpler than that,” he said.