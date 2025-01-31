US President Donald Trump has warned BRICS member countries against replacing the US dollar as a reserve currency. Trump reaffirmed his 100% tariff threat, which he had made weeks after winning the election. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump emphasized that his administration requires a commitment from BRICS nations to neither create a new currency nor support any other currency to replace the US dollar. If they fail to comply, they will face 100% tariffs. Watch in for more details!