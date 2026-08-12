/Trump's Fall: Tariffs, Iran War, Failed Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks & More...

Donald Trump’s foreign policy and economic agenda are facing growing challenges as tariffs, the Iran conflict and stalled Russia-Ukraine peace efforts reshape the global political landscape. From sweeping tariff policies and their impact on global trade to the escalating Iran conflict, Trump’s approach to international affairs is facing intense scrutiny. At the same time, efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war have struggled to produce a lasting breakthrough, raising questions over Washington’s ability to deliver a negotiated settlement. The developments come as allies, rivals and financial markets closely watch the Trump administration’s next moves. Tariffs have created uncertainty for businesses and economies, while conflicts in the Middle East and Europe continue to test US diplomatic influence. Is Trump losing momentum on some of his biggest foreign-policy promises? Or could his administration still turn these challenges into political and diplomatic victories? Watch the full analysis for a closer look at Trump, tariffs, Iran, the Russia-Ukraine war, peace talks and the wider geopolitical fallout.