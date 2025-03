US President Donald Trump praises his top adviser, billionaire Elon Musk, for his work leading the so-called Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is tasked with streamlining the federal government. "Many [scams] have been found out and exposed and swiftly terminated by a group ... headed up by Elon", he says. "We found hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud," Trump adds, before Elon Musk stands to greet Congress to a wave of applause from Republican Party members. Watch to know more!