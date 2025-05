A high-profile investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic is now underway, led by none other than U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. In a bold move, Gabbard has teamed up with NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to scrutinize the pandemic's roots. And one name happens to be at the center of it all — Dr. Anthony Fauci.