/Trump faces heat: Appeal court rules against tariffs | What's next?

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that many of former President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which disrupted global trade, were unlawful — and has rejected his appeal, effectively upholding an earlier ruling against them. The Trump administration had taken the case to the Supreme Court after the initial August 29, 2025 ruling, which came in response to lawsuits filed by small U.S. businesses and 12 Democratic-led states. They argued that Trump had exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). With the Supreme Court declining to intervene, the tariffs are now set to expire after October 14.