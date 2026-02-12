/Trump-Era Crypto Surge Fully Reversed | World Business Watch

Published: Feb 12, 2026, 10:51 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 10:51 IST
Bitcoin has erased all of its gains since Donald Trump’s election victory. The token slipped below the 67,000 dollar mark, declining even as U.S. equities rallied following a stronger-than-expected jobs report. With liquidity shrinking, volatility rising and fresh uncertainty around the U.S. Federal Reserve policy and digital assets are under constant pressure. Here’s a closer look at what’s driving the turbulence in crypto markets.