/Trump: “Economic Triumph,” Blames Joe Biden, Highlights Achievements

Published: Dec 18, 2025, 11:34 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 11:34 IST
President Donald Trump declared a triumph on the economy, stating he inherited a mess from his predecessor and listing his administration’s major accomplishments. Trump highlighted achievements in job creation, economic growth, and border security, positioning these as central to his vision for America’s prosperity. He credited his policies for driving an economic boom and emphasized his administration’s success in revitalizing the country’s economy .