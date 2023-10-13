Trump calls Lebanon's Hezbollah 'smart' & 'vicious'; says 'we are closer to World War III'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Former US President criticised President Joe Biden for his foreign policies as Israel is at war with the Hamas militant group. Trump talked about how the US enemies have been taking advantage of Biden's administration amidst the war that has claimed over 2,500 lives.

