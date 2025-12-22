LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump Administration Plans To Transform Gaza Into High-Tech City

Trump Administration Plans To Transform Gaza Into High-Tech City

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 22, 2025, 09:04 IST | Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 09:04 IST
Trump Administration Plans To Transform Gaza Into High-Tech City
A US proposal to rebuild war-torn Gaza into a high-tech, luxurious coastal destination over the next two decades has been pitched to possible donor countries, according to a report on Friday.

Trending Topics

trending videos