/Trisha Seen With Vijay's Parents At Independence Day Event | Latest Appearance Sparks Fresh Buzz

Actress Trisha Krishnan drew attention with her latest public appearance at the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George in Chennai. Trisha was seen seated alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's parents and interacting with them before Vijay's arrival at the event. The appearance has sparked fresh discussion online, given the longstanding popularity of Trisha and Vijay as an on-screen pairing. The two actors have shared the screen in several Tamil films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi. However, despite recurring speculation about their personal relationship, neither Trisha nor Vijay has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.