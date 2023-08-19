Trilateral Meet: US, Japan, South Korea announce deeper defence cooperation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
The presidents of South Korea, Japan, and the United States came to an agreement at Camp David on Friday to strengthen their military and economic cooperation and to jointly denounce China's "dangerous and aggressive behavior" in the South China Sea. The Biden administration convened the summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in an effort to project unity in the face of China's expanding influence and North Korea's nuclear threats.

