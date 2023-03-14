Transfer of nuclear tech to non-nuclear nation raises concerns | Latest English News
The united states of America, Australia and the UK have inked a nuclear-powered submarine deal. A step which is likely aimed at countering the Chinese aggressive behaviour in the Indo-pacific region. Australia will now be buying at least 5 U.S. Nuclear powered submarines. In this episode of WION conversation we decode what kind of implications will the latest Aukus pact have on the future security of the rest of the world.