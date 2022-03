Two weeks into the invasion, Russian forces are unshackling key cities in Ukraine. Evacuations of cities continue and refugees pour in to Europe. Considering Russia has made advancements mainly from the North East and South, the Ukrainian militaries says that Russian advance has been slow and Russian troops are demoralized. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday confirmed that the country's capital, Kyiv, is still under the control of Ukraine's government.