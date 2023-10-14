'Top secret': Hamas planned to target Israeli schools, ‘kill as many people as possible’

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Hamas had devised a meticulous plan to target elementary schools and a youth center during its violent surprise assault over the weekend, with the intention to "kill as many people as possible," take hostages, and swiftly transport them into the Gaza Strip.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos