Tokyo Olympics: Several Japanese towns & cities pull out from hosting teams
Apr 28, 2021, 12:00 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Several Japanese towns and cities have decided to pull out from hosting teams for Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 spread. The western town of Okuizumo that spent $5 million on preparations to welcome Indian hockey team has now scrapped the visit.
