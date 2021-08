The journey to an Olympic Gold goes down a road that has rarely been travelled in Indian sport. On Sunday Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian sportsperson to win an individual Olympic Gold medal in the Men's Javelin event. Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo celebrated a seminal moment in Indian sporting history with Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi, Indian Shooting legend Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Manisha Malhotra who oversaw Chopra's training program over the last few years.