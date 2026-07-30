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Three Indians qualify for CWG Javelin Final | Wion Sports

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 21:57 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 21:57 IST
India's 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the final of the javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. All three Indian made it to the final, which will take place on Friday.

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