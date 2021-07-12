Thousands evacuated from floods in China's Sichuan province

Jul 12, 2021, 08:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Heavy rains and flooding have forced thousands of people to evacuate in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan. The rainstorms that started on Friday have pushed up the water levels in 14 rivers, affecting more than 120,000 residents.
