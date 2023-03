This World | Iraq war: 20 years on | Were the weapons of mass destruction ever found?

20 years ago, on the 20th of March, 2002, U.S. troops invaded Iraq after then-U.S. President George W. Bush accused Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein of possessing 'Massive Stockpile' of weapons of mass destruction. Those weapons were never found, but millions of futures were lost in that war in Iraq. Listen in Vikram Chandra.