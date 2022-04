A dragon-horse was spotted in France! But this dragon-horse is made of wood and steel. It breathes fire and spits water too. Long-Ma blows smoke from the nostrils and even growls. Long Ma is created by François Delaroziere & the Compagnie La Machine. The dragon has previously been in Beijing, Ottawa, Nantes, & Calais. Crowd of several thousand people gathered to watch the 45-ton dragon. There are multiple operators controlling Long Ma, the mechanical dragon-horse.