Thinktank Report: UK has below average health outcomes

UK's National Health Service is again under the radar, a study has found UK citizens die sooner from cancer and heart diseases than people in other rich countries. The main reason it stated is the lack of beds and staff according to a report by King's fund Thinktank, the NHS has been affected by years of under-investment while adding the number of avoidable deaths could have been prevented had patients received better treatment. The study includes 19 rich countries and included and it concluded that Britain has below average Health outcomes because it spends less.