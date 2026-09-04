/The Messi visit scandal: ₹200+ crore fraud under investigation

Kerala has launched a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the failed plan to bring Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team to the state. Investigators flagged ₹22.68 crore in unpaid Integrated GST linked to a private sponsor’s foreign money transfers, alongside additional suspicious fund transfers exceeding ₹206 crore. With no formal contract in place and money routed via foreign channels, authorities are probing multi-crore tax evasion and money laundering.