The Interactive exhibit showcases 300 paintings of Dutch artist | WION

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibition has opened and is showcasing more than 300 artworks of Vincent Van Gogh. Visitors can explore the Dutch painter's sketches, drawings, and paintings in an immersive 360-degree digital show.
