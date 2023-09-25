Thailand courts Tesla, Google, and Microsoft for $5 billion investment

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Thailand is making headlines today as it seeks substantial investments from some of the world's tech giants. In a bid to revitalise its economy, prime minister Srettha Thavisin has announced that Tesla, Google, and Microsoft are considering pouring a collective $5 billion into the country.

