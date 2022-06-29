Texas: 51 die in overheated truck; two suspects charged, human smuggling angle suspected

Published: Jun 29, 2022
In the Texas migrant tragedy, two people have been charged in connection with the tragic deaths of 51 undocumented migrants, they were found dead on Monday in an 18-wheeler truck in the city of San Antonio.
