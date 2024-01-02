videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Tesla battles with BYD for the most popular EV-maker title
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 02, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Chinese EV maker BYD is challenging tesla at the EV game. BYD posted record sales in the December quarter and sold about 3 million vehicles in 2023, an increase of 61.9%.
trending now
Will Nawaz Sharif be able to wrest back support base from Imran Khan?
South Korean Opposition leader Lee Jae-Myung stabbed by unidentified attacker in Busan, arrested
Pakistan's inflation rises for the second straight month
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine attacks Russian territory on New Year
Migrants from Texas reach Illinois; Texas' campaign of deporting migrants
recommended videos
Israel-Palestine war: Israeli ministers call to 'resettle' Gaza's Palestinians
Red Sea Attacks: Iran warship enters key shipping route amid Houthi attacks
BREAKING: South Korea Opposition leader Lee Jae-Myung stabbed, rushed to hospital
Japan Earthquake: Thousands left without power, houses reduced to rubble
EPL: Liverpool beat newcastle to show title credentials
recommended videos
Israel-Palestine war: Israeli ministers call to 'resettle' Gaza's Palestinians
Red Sea Attacks: Iran warship enters key shipping route amid Houthi attacks
BREAKING: South Korea Opposition leader Lee Jae-Myung stabbed, rushed to hospital
Japan Earthquake: Thousands left without power, houses reduced to rubble