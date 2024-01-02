LIVE TV

Tesla battles with BYD for the most popular EV-maker title

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Chinese EV maker BYD is challenging tesla at the EV game. BYD posted record sales in the December quarter and sold about 3 million vehicles in 2023, an increase of 61.9%.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos