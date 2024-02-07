Tensions in Senegal as president & parliament delay polls

Senegal is facing a crisis, constitutionally. Senegal’s parliament voted to delay the West African nation’s presidential election until December 15th in a chaotic voting process that took place after opposition lawmakers were forcefully removed from the chambers as they debated president Macky Sall's earlier decision to delay the crucial election. Security forces stormed the legislative building and forcefully removed several opposition lawmakers who were trying to block the voting process on the unprecedented delay of the presidential election initially scheduled for Feb 25. The adopted bill extends Sall’s tenure — which was due to end on April 2 — until a new election.