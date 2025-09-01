/Tech offers a new form of communication to paralysed people

Published: Sep 01, 2025, 22:14 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 22:14 IST
Recent advances in brain-computer interfaces are giving new hope to individuals with paralysis. From Neuralink's brain implants that let users type or draw with thought, to Stanford's "inner monologue" decoder, which translates silent speech directly into text in real time, these technologies are revolutionizing augmentative communication. One system achieves up to 74% accuracy in decoding internal speech, paving the way for more natural, thought-based interaction.