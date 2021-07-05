Tech It Out: Cyber warfare: How prepared is India?

Last week, a cyberattack on American IT firm Kaseya, was reported to be the biggest global ransomware attack on record. It's reported that hackers have demanded $70 million to restore the data. This time, it's an American company that has been hit, but unfortunately, cyberattacks are not restricted to any particular country. Many nations are witnessing a rash of high-profile ransomware attacks. Cyber criminals are exploiting vulnerabilities to attack the critical IT infrastructure of different companies and countries. Clearly, cyber space is the new battleground and cyberattacks are emerging as new-age weapons. We find out which countries have better cyber capabilities than others and also look at how prepared India is to take on enemies in cyber warfare.