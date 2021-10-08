Tech giant Apple to be hit with European Union antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology

According to sources, tech giant Apple will be hit with a European Union antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology. Apple could possibly be hit with a hefty fine and could also force it to open its mobile payment systems to rivals. Sources say, EU's competition enforcer is preparing a charge sheet known as a statement of objections, which could be sent to apple next year. The commission can fine companies up to 10% of their global turnover for violating EU rules. Based on Apple's 2020 revenue, the fine could go up to 27.4 billion dollars.