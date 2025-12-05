LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Tariff Shifts Redraw Global Agri Trade Flows

Tariff Shifts Redraw Global Agri Trade Flows

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 11:05 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 11:05 IST
Tariff Shifts Redraw Global Agri Trade Flows
Trump-era tariffs have reshaped global trade and disrupted supply chains across multiple industries. Yet in some sectors, these shifts are driving record export surges.

Trending Topics

trending videos