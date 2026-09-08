/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay unleashes fiery assembly speech, slams DMK over Trisha remarks

CM Vijay delivered a fiery 40-minute speech, growing visibly agitated as he condemned what he called a "river of abuse" against women — an indirect but pointed rebuke aimed at DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks targeting actor Trisha Krishnan. Invoking the 1989 assault on former CM Jayalalithaa inside the same Assembly, Vijay said harsh political criticism is welcome, but personal attacks on women never will be. He also hit DMK on corruption, the TASMAC scam, and law and order.