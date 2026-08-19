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Tamil Nadu clears 1-year leave for women staff; leave extended from 12 weeks to 365 days

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:01 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:01 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a landmark welfare measure, approving up to one year (365 days) of leave for female state government employees, a massive extension from the previous 12-week limit. This progressive policy overhaul aims to better support working mothers with childcare, maternity support, and family obligations, setting a new benchmark for labor welfare and employee retention across state public sectors in India.

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