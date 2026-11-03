/Indian-Americans in key gubernatorial, House races across US

Indian-Americans are drawing attention in key US elections, with candidates contesting high-profile gubernatorial and House races across the country. Their campaigns are putting the spotlight on the growing presence of the Indian-American community in American politics. From state-level leadership contests to congressional battles, these races are being closely watched as voters head to the polls in the 2026 US midterm elections. The spotlight is on candidates including Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for governor of Ohio, and House Democrats Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Suhas Subramanyam, who are seeking re-election. Other Indian-American contenders include Amish Shah in Arizona and Pia Dandiya in Florida. At least 57 Indian-American candidates are reported to be contesting offices across the US in these midterms.