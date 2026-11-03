/China push to rein in Communist Party leaders

Published: Nov 03, 2026, 21:44 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2026, 21:44 IST
China's Communist Party is moving to tighten its grip on officials, with President Xi Jinping pushing for stricter discipline, greater political loyalty and stronger oversight of party leaders. A sweeping resolution adopted at the party's fifth plenum outlines more than 200 measures to regulate officials' conduct, curb corruption and rein in unchecked authority. The move comes amid an expanding anti-corruption drive that has seen senior party and military figures removed.