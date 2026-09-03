/Tamil cinema strike gets called off: Big relief for upcoming releases

The Tamil film industry (Kollywood) has temporarily averted a major crisis after producer bodies officially deferred an indefinite strike slated to begin on September 1, 2026. The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) put the shutdown on hold following assurances from Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity A Rajmohan and the state government. The standoff was sparked by a unilateral rule enforced by exhibitors and distributors demanding an mandatory 8-week OTT release window, which producers argued severely threatened digital monetization and streaming sales. With government-mediated tripartite talks scheduled to take place under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after the assembly session, film shootings, post-production, and theatrical releases will proceed without disruption. Watch for a complete breakdown of the Kollywood standoff and the negotiations ahead.