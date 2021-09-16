Taliban, Haqqanis have been trying dispel rumours of Baradar's death

Sep 16, 2021, 12:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After his sudden disappearance that fueled speculation about possible death or perhaps serious injury the co-founder and now the deputy prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Baradar video has come out to dispel Afghanistan surrounding his death.
Read in App