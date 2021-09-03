Taliban fine-tunes the contours of new government, will the world accept it?

Sep 03, 2021, 01:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Big day in Kabul today. Amidst many uncertainties, the Taliban is gearing up to establish its regime. How does the Taliban intend to rule? Which Taliban leaders will be retaining control? WION's Anas Mallick brings you more details.
