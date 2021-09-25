Syria war: UN says 350,000 death toll is an 'undercount'

Sep 25, 2021
More than 350,000 people have been killed in the decade-old war in Syria, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday in its first report since 2014 on the death toll, adding that the tally was an "undercount".
