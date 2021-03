Sweden's envoy to India Klas Molin has said that his country "congratulates" India for being the pharmacy of the world even as it notes how "production and rollout of vaccines" is taken place in India and also how "bilaterally, what India is doing to help its neighbours." Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent, Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Klas spoke about the recent India Sweden virtual summit and explained that both have "very active partnership".