/Sulphur Markets in Turmoil: Prices Spike As China To Cut Supply

Published: Apr 12, 2026, 15:00 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 15:00 IST
Global industries are bracing for a major supply shock as China prepares to halt sulphuric acid exports from May. Prices have already surged sharply, with sulphur rising nearly 70% and sulphuric acid witnessing massive spikes even before the West Asia crisis escalated. The disruption is expected to hit key sectors like fertilizers, chemicals, and manufacturing, raising concerns over costs, supply chains, and global production stability.