A SpaceX capsule delivered four astronauts to the International Space Station early on Sunday (March 16) in a NASA crew-swap mission. This mission will allow a pair of astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni William to return home after an unplanned nine months on the orbiting lab. About 29 hours since launching at 7:03 p.m. ET on March 14. The Crew-10 astronauts' SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked to the ISS at 12:04 a.m.